SonicWall Leans into Mid-Tier Enterprise Market

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Enhanced with 12 new products and solution updates, the SonicWall Capture Cloud Platform — expanded for mid-tier enterprises — now delivers integrated cloud-scale management and true end-to-end security that protects networks, email, endpoints, mobile and remote users.

SonicWall announces an assertive new focus for protecting mid-tier enterprises from today’s known and unknown cyberattacks.

This initiative is headlined by Capture Security Center enhancements, new next-generation firewalls and enhanced endpoint protection capabilities that together enable automated real-time breach detection and prevention, delivering enterprise-grade performance and industry-low total cost of ownership (TCO).

SonicWall’s diligence to deliver low TCO and high-performance security for wired, wireless and mobile enterprise networks — with all security services and capabilities activated, will set new standards and expectations from partners and customers.

Cloud-Based Security Governance, Compliance & Risk Management

To better meet the needs of mid-tier enterprises, SonicWall is expanding the capabilities of the Capture Security Center to deliver the foundation for a unified security governance, compliance and risk management strategy.

The SonicWall Capture Security Center offers the ultimate in visibility, agility and capacity to govern entire SonicWall security operations and services with greater clarity, precision and speed — all from a single pane of glass. Now, mid-tier enterprises can easily manage their complete security ecosystem from the cloud, including:

New enterprise-grade firewalls

Virtual firewalls for private and public cloud environments, including Microsoft Azure

Endpoints inside and outside the network

Remote users

Email clients

Capture Security Center simplifies and automates multiple tasks to promote tighter security coordination while reducing the complexity, time and expense of performing security operations and administrations. Key updates include:

Integrated Threat Intelligence — Improve security outcomes from the firewall to the endpoint with integrated threat intelligence between the SonicWall Capture Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) sandbox service, Capture Client endpoint protection and SentinelOne threat databases.

Workflow Automation — Conform to customary firewall policy change management and auditing requirements of various regulatory mandates, such as PCI, HIPAA and GDPR.

Zero-Touch Deployment — Reduce time, cost and complexity associated with the installation, configuration and provisioning of firewalls at remote and branch office locations.

Flexible Reporting — Leverage more than 140 pre-defined report templates to gain awareness of network events, user activities, threats, operational and performance issues, security efficacy, risks and security gaps, compliance readiness and post-mortem analysis.

Intelligence-Driven Analytics — Use aggregation, normalization, correlation and contextualization of security data to empower security teams, analysts, auditors, boards, C-suites and stakeholders to discover, interpret, prioritize and implement intelligence-driven decisions.

Scalable Cloud Architecture — Scale Capture Security Center on demand to support thousands of SonicWall security devices under its management, regardless of location.

Capture Client Endpoint Protection Gains Cloud Sandbox Analysis

SonicWall Capture Client endpoint protection, powered by SentinelOne, is now integrated with the SonicWall Capture ATP sandbox service. With this integration, suspicious files that Capture Client labels with a moderate threat score (but not high enough to merit an alert) may be automatically uploaded for analysis.

With the integration of the Capture ATP verdict database, administrators can query known verdicts for suspicious files on endpoints and servers protected by Capture Client Advanced. In addition, administrators can whitelist their own applications to avoid false positives.

New Next-Generation NSa, NSsp Firewalls Designed for Mid-Tier Enterprises, Large Service Providers

A cornerstone of SonicWall’s mid-tier focus is the launch of five new next-generation firewalls: the NSa 6650, 9250, 9450 and 9650 models, and the NSsp 12000 series.

The NSa series firewalls provide increased performance and value with added features and enhancements. The NSsp 12000 series is designed for distributed enterprises, data centers, universities and MSSPs. Both series of firewalls leverage innovative machine-learning security technologies in the SonicWall Capture Cloud Platform that deliver proven protection from advanced cyber threats, such as ransomware, zero-day attacks and networks intrusions — all without impacting performance.

The new NSa models offer a high availability (HA) solution for sound business continuity at the lowest TCO in the industry. Many competitors require a full-price purchase of the failover unit, as well as full subscription services after the first year.

The NSa 6650, 9250, 9450 and 9650 include 10-GbE and 2.5-GbE interfaces to enable more devices to connect directly to the firewall without requiring a switch. The new NSa firewalls also enable more connections than its predecessors, including nearly five times the number of stateful packet inspection (SPI) connections and 25 times the number of SSL/TLS deep packet inspection (DPI) connections. Additional technical features include:

Enterprise-grade 10-GbE and 2.5-GbE firewalls

Available in HA bundle

Up to 1.5 times higher performance than predecessors

Up to 10 times more encrypted connections than predecessors

Real-time TLS/SSL decryption and inspection

Redundant power supplies and fans

Built-in modular storage

Powered by new SonicOS 6.5.2

Complementing the expanded NSa offerings, the new NSsp 12400 and 12800 next-generation firewalls are capable of scanning millions of connections for the latest cyber threats.

With multiple 40-GbE interfaces, the NSsp series enables the high-speed throughput large organizations need into today’s fast-paced networked environment. They support more connected devices and the large number of unencrypted and encrypted web sessions they create.

NSsp series technical features include:

High port density featuring 40-GbE and 10-GbE interfaces

Cloud-based and on-box threat prevention

Real-time TLS/SSL decryption and inspection

Built-in modular storage

Redundant power supplies and fans

4U rackmount chassis

Built-in redundancy features

Manage Shadow IT with Real-Time Cloud Application Security

SonicWall Cloud App Security is a cloud-based security service that enables organizations to secure SaaS application usage and reduce risk of shadow IT. The service provides functionality like Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) solutions, delivering real-time visibility and control of applications being used by employees.

A comprehensive dashboard enables administrators to discover usage of risky applications, track user activity, and set allow/block policies on sanctioned and unsanctioned applications, ensuring safe adoption of SaaS applications.

Fundamental to the release of these new enterprise-focused products and services is the strengthening of SonicWall go-to-market focus and resources.

SonicWall will use focused, direct-touch efforts to engage with organizations in key verticals, including retail, K12, higher education, and state, local and federal government. SonicWall also will continue to focus on its partnership with Dell while building and expanding relationships with MSSPs.

Enhancements for SMA, Email Security & SonicOS

This focused security strategy also includes a full range of updates and enhancements to many SonicWall product lines and services, including:

SonicOS 6.5.2

Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 1000 Series 12.2

SMA 100 Series 9.0

Email Security 9.2

Analytics (Cloud or On-Premise Options)

Global Management System (GMS) 8.6