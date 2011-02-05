SolarWinds MSP Announces Availability of SolarWinds N-central Mobile App on iOS and Android Devices-Providing Users with Remote IT Service Management

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

SolarWinds MSP announced its SolarWinds® N-central® Mobile app is now available on iOS® and Android® devices, allowing users to manage their dashboards, review alerts, and launch scripts at any time from their smartphone or tablet.

SolarWinds N-central is a highly configurable remote monitoring and management platform that offers on-premises and hosted options for managed services providers who require more customization and advanced scalability. The SolarWinds N-central Mobile app enables users to:

• Activate strong integrated security features, including antivirus scans, patch management, and backup

• Gain full oversight of customers’ networks, endpoints, and servers, and the ability to manage alerts

• Provide sophisticated automation without having to learn a new scripting language

• Manage hardware and software monitoring as well as full asset and customer management

• Take control of customers’ desktops with fast remote access, including permission to transfer files and deliver remote commands when there is an issue