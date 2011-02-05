Societe Genenrale and Wavestone launch the 3rd edition of Bnaking Innovation Awards

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Societe Generale Group and Wavestone are committed to innovation and cybersecurity. They are launching the third edition of the Banking Cybersecurity Innovation Awards, challenge addressed to European innovative startups and SMEs dedicated to cybersecurity. Participants have until 8 April to submit their products and services across three categories: Grand Prix BCSIA 2019, Data Customer Protection and Made In France.

Cybersecurity: a major challenge for Societe Generale and Wavestone As the number and sophistication of cybersecurity incidents increase, Societe Generale Group’s priority is to protect its information systems and the data entrusted to the Bank by its customers. Wavestone, one of Europe’s leading consulting firms, is adopting innovative approaches to supporting its clients by identifying and minimising these new risks.

In this context, the Banking Cybersecurity Innovation Awards were launched. Open to all innovative European startups and SMEs in the cybersecurity sector, this challenge is aimed at promoting their solutions. This major open innovation initiative also aims at increasing contacts and exchanges with ecosystem players in order to co-build security solutions for Societe Generale’s information systems. Last year, four startups (Copsonic, Guitguardian, Ubble and Icare) were awarded.

A jury combining expertise and strategic vision

The jury, selected for its technical and strategic expertise on cybersecurity, will choose the winners following the two qualifying stages (written proposal and pitching). It will convene in Wavestone’s innovative and collaborative workspaces and will be comprised of:

▪ Christophe Leblanc, Group Head of Corporate Resources and Digital Transformation – Societe Generale

▪ Claire Calmejane, Group Chief Innovation Officer – Societe Generale

▪ Thierry Olivier, Group Chief Information Security Officer – Societe Generale

▪ Pascal Imbert, CEO - Wavestone

▪ Reza Maghsoudnia, Strategic Development Director - Wavestone

▪ Gerome Billois, Cybersecurity Partner - Wavestone

▪ Frédéric Simottel, Columnist - BFM Business

▪ Guillaume Poupard, Director General - ANSSI

▪ Frederick Douzet, Professor of Geopolitics - Université Paris 8

Three prize categories

Prizes will be awarded in three categories during a ceremony to be held between June, 20th and July, 4th 2019 at “Les Dunes”, Societe Generale’s technology hub that embodies the Group’s digital transformation:

▪ Grand Prix BCSIA 2019: for the best solution selected by the jury;

▪ Data Customer Protection: for a solution aimed at ensuring the security of the bank’s customer data, from their personal terminals to the bank’s internal systems;

▪ Made In France: for a startup whose head office is based in France and whose capital is held mainly by French individuals or entities.

The winner of “Grand Prix BCSIA 2019” will have the opportunity to test its solution within Societe

Generale and to join Wavestone’s startup accelerator programme, Shake’Up. The winners of prizes “Data Customer Protection” and “Made In France” will have the opportunity to present their solution to the Societe Generale Cybersecurity Innovation Committee and at the Wavestone Innovation Corners (cybersecurity innovation committees are organized in Societe Generale to present new services to consultants interested in the subject). The winner of the “Data Customer Protection” prize will also have coaching sessions with experts of both companies. All the solutions will be highlighted in the ecosystem.

Applications and rules can be downloaded at www.banking-cybersecurity-in...

Projects must be submitted before April, 8th, 2019.