SnapRoute Launches Industry’s Cloud Native Network Operating System

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

SnapRoute has announced the availability of its innovative Cloud Native Network Operating System (CN-NOS). Built on a containerized, microservices architecture, SnapRoute’s CN-NOS creates enhanced network agility, integrates networking natively into DevOps environments, and enables operational effectiveness to drive rapid, secure and efficient application deployment and business performance.

All of today’s network operating systems are built in a monolithic architectural style with a rigid codebase that prevents businesses from adapting to rapidly changing demands. The complexity of these legacy network operating systems creates brittle network environments that are prone to outages, and restrict collaboration between the teams that develop applications (DevOps) and the teams that operate networks (NetOps). This results in significant increases in application time to service and inhibits the ability of the organization to respond to changing business dynamics.

SnapRoute’s cloud-native innovations resolve the inherent inflexibility of legacy monolithic network operating systems, enabling operational teams to align with and respond more quickly to business demands. SnapRoute’s CN-NOS leverages a containerized, microservices architecture and embedded Kubernetes to transform the network from static and brittle to dynamic and agile, delivering the operational capabilities to:

Add & upgrade features and fixes in real-time without downtime requirements, eliminating the need for scheduled maintenance windows

Remove, not just disable, unused services to reduce security exposure and the threat surface of the network operating system

Assure compliance at any time with the ability to surgically replace only vulnerable services in real-time

Leverage native DevOps toolchains to automate and control network attributes that support the rapid roll out of applications

Radically simplify the operational tasks needed for NetOps teams to support application roll outs

As a result, SnapRoute’s CN-NOS enables businesses to:

Accelerate application deployment by 10x

Eliminate network maintenance windows and patch vulnerabilities

Reduce security exposures and improve time to fix by 99 percent

Ensure network compliance at all times

Reduce administrator to platform ratio by 5x