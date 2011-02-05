Smartoptics becomes Dell EMC Select Partner

March 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Smartoptics has been qualified as a Dell EMC Select Partner in the Dell EMC Partner Program. With this partnership in place, Dell EMC customers can now order fully approved DWDM solutions for data center interconnect from Dell EMC. Becoming a Select Partner with Dell EMC is an important element of Smartoptics’ partnering strategy.

After extensive testing, Smartoptics storage extension products have been qualified for sales via the Select Program of Dell EMC. The Dell EMC Partner Program for Select Partners is a resource that makes it easier for Dell EMC customers to acquire pretested, third-party solutions that can be purchased to complement any supported Dell EMC hardware.

Dell EMC and Smartoptics can now offer an optimal solution for extending SAN networks between data centers, using embedded DWDM transceivers that interconnect DELL EMC Connectrix switches over optical fiber in a cost-efficient way. The solution, which includes Smartoptics’ open line systems to extend reach and provide management and monitoring capabilities, enables a mix of 16/8 Gb FC channels to be connected over distances up to 150 km.