Smart & Safe City technologies at TB Forum

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Currently there are several large infrastructure security projects being implemented in Moscow Region. Main directions for the development of the "Safe Region" system in 2018-2021 are:

◦ video surveillance for settlements

◦ city access control

◦ video surveillance for the FIFA 2018 World Cup infrastructure, including improvement of public spaces

At TB Forum 2018, Minister of the Moscow Region Government for Security and Anti-Corruption Roman Karataev, paid special attention to the technologies that increase the effectiveness of management decisions and create conditions for the productive work of law enforcement bodies, including analysis of big data on the crime situation in the region and also by using modern software and hardware video surveillance and video analytics.

We invite global security developers and manufacturers to use TB Forum 2019 as an effective entry point to major projects. Click now for your early bird special:

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL>>>

Key information for manufacturers: Representatives of over 70 Russian regions visited the review of solutions and technologies at TB Forum 2018. Safety of citizens is one of the biggest priorities of the Government. To solve this problem, regional heads are interested in using advanced solutions and gathering more experience in this area.

For further details please contact:

Olga Inshakova

TB Forum

Show Director

Groteck Business Media

Find me on LinkedIn

inshakova@groteck.ru