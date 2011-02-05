Signicat partners with Swisscom Trust Services to integrate qualified electronic signatures into its Digital Identity Platform

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Signicat, the Trusted Digital Identity™ company and European market for trusted digital identity services, has partnered with Swisscom Trust Services, strengthening its Digital Identity Platform with qualified electronic signature (QES) functionality. Signicat can now offer the digital equivalent of a legally binding handwritten signature, meeting the highest level of the EU’s eIDAS standards for electronic signatures.

The integration of Swisscom’s qualified electronic signatures ensures that Signicat’s customers benefit from qualified electronic signatures, within a suite of identity verification and authentication systems.

The Signicat platform enables digital trust via a number of sources, from social logins to eIDAS. The solution focuses on usability, providing customers with a frictionless customer experience, while still maintaining appropriate trust levels. Customers identities are verified in a few quick steps which allows businesses to transact efficiently.