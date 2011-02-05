Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Product Reviews

Signicat partners with Swisscom Trust Services to integrate qualified electronic signatures into its Digital Identity Platform

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Signicat, the Trusted Digital Identity™ company and European market for trusted digital identity services, has partnered with Swisscom Trust Services, strengthening its Digital Identity Platform with qualified electronic signature (QES) functionality. Signicat can now offer the digital equivalent of a legally binding handwritten signature, meeting the highest level of the EU’s eIDAS standards for electronic signatures.

The integration of Swisscom’s qualified electronic signatures ensures that Signicat’s customers benefit from qualified electronic signatures, within a suite of identity verification and authentication systems.

The Signicat platform enables digital trust via a number of sources, from social logins to eIDAS. The solution focuses on usability, providing customers with a frictionless customer experience, while still maintaining appropriate trust levels. Customers identities are verified in a few quick steps which allows businesses to transact efficiently.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 