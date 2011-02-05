ShieldIO announces its Cyber Resilience solutions are available for purchase on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Marketplace

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

ShieldIO announced that it is showcasing its innovative Cyber Resilience solution – Developer Shield™– at Oracle OpenWorld 2019 and is one of the first ISVs with a paid listing now available for purchase on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

ShieldIO ensures organizations keep track of their data and keep it secure no matter where it is within the data lifecycle. Its solution – Developer Shield™ – is designed to enable organizations to remove one of the biggest barriers to cloud adoption: access to sensitive data used by developers and testers in the cloud.

In addition, ShieldIO itself uses Oracle to install, demonstrate and test its software. ShieldIO’s solution can be downloaded and used in any Oracle Cloud Infrastructure tenant using the new Oracle Cloud Marketplace paid listing.

ShieldIO will be featured in the Oracle OpenWorld Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Experience in Moscone South (booth OCI-P5) and will be hosting two Hands on Lab sessions at Oracle Code One: Testing on Oracle Autonomous Database with Homomorphic Encryption on September 17th from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m, on September 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Join us in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Experience theatre on Monday, September 16th 1:15p.m.-1:35 p.m. to hear our CTO and Founder Simon Bain speak about Cyber Resilience for Today’s Data in Oracle Cloud.