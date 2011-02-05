ShieldIO announces Secure Autonomous Drivers to run real-time search and mathematics on encrypted data, without the need to decrypt

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

ShieldIO Secure Autonomous Drivers enable organisations of any size to overcome one of the biggest barriers to cloud adoption: securing data while maintaining its full use. Lack of Cyber Resiliency is now at the forefront of data owners’ minds. Using ShieldIO’s Data-Centric approach to encryption, these fears can be alleviated without compromising data usability.

ShieldIO’s solutions are delivered as database drivers making deployment and implementation far easier, less disruptive, and more intuitive than any other solution currently on the market. Additionally, ShieldIO’s Secure Autonomous Drivers use AES 256 encryption without the need for KeyStore’s thereby eliminating one of the fundamental weaknesses in common encryption practice.

On the strength of this unique and intuitive solution, ShieldIO has also won the Enterprise Security Magazine ‘Startup Company of the Year award for 2019.

ShieldIO enables organisations to avoid complex deployments while meeting the increasing challenges of regulation. ShieldIO’s data-centric approach to encryption is designed to ensure an organisation maintains Cyber Resilience at its core.

ShieldIO has also won a number of key contracts in highly regulated data environments including healthcare and financial services.