ServiceNow named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant IT Service Management Tools for Fifth Straight Year

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

ServiceNow® announced that Gartner, Inc. has named the company a Leader in the Magic Quadrant IT Service Management Tools for the fifth consecutive year, citing ServiceNow’s completeness of vision and ability to execute.

With ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM), customers can achieve end to end transformation of IT services and infrastructure through a single, cloud based platform. ServiceNow ITSM enables companies to consolidate fragmented tools and legacy systems while automating service management processes. With ServiceNow ITSM, customers can:

• Make smarter decisions – leverage the power of machine learning in Agent Intelligence to automate manual tasks and drive up employee and agent productivity.
• Get fast results – rapidly consolidate IT services with a single system of action in the ServiceNow Nonstop Cloud.
• Remove chaos and gain control – gain control of your IT services fast with easy to deploy management solutions that grow with your business.
• Use real time analytics for full visibility – built in dashboards and analytics provide real time, actionable information and KPIs to IT agents, managers and executives.
• Align IT services with the business – deliver a superior user experience and increase productivity with a consumer like, mobile ready service portal that simplifies requests and automates delivery.




