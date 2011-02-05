ServiceNow Names Gina Mastantuono as Chief Financial Officer and appoint Bill McDermott as CEO

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

ServiceNow announced that Gina Mastantuono will join ServiceNow as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 13, 2020. Mastantuono joins the company from Ingram Micro, where she served as Chief Financial Officer.

Mastantuono brings more than 20 years of financial experience to ServiceNow, including in the cloud, IT and mobility solutions industries. Since 2016, she has served as CFO of Ingram Micro, a leading provider of global technology and supply chain services with more than $50 billion in revenue in FY2018 and 200,000 customers worldwide. Mastantuono led the company’s global finance organization, including financial planning and analysis, M&A, treasury and risk management, accounting and reporting, internal audit, tax, investor relations and global business processes.

Prior to Ingram Micro, Mastantuono was Revlon’s SVP, chief accounting officer, controller and international CFO from 2007 to 2013. Mastantuono also held various executive finance roles at InterActiveCorp., a $6-billion, publicly-traded operator of a portfolio of global brands, and Triarc Companies, Inc., a consumer products company with holdings that include Snapple, RC Cola and Arby’s. She began her career at Ernst & Young in the entrepreneurial services group. Mastantuono has also been honored as one of CRN’s “Power 100” and twice listed on the National Diversity Council’s Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology.

ServiceNow announced on October 22 that McDermott is joining the company as President and CEO by year-end, succeeding President and CEO John Donahoe, who is stepping down to become CEO of Nike. McDermott has now formally assumed the role of President and CEO and joined ServiceNow’s Board of Directors. Donahoe will continue to serve on ServiceNow’s board through his current term, which ends in June 2020.