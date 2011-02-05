ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management for the Second Year in a Row

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

ServiceNow announced that it has again been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management.[1]

ServiceNow Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) transforms inefficient processes by combining security, IT and risk capabilities into a unified risk program built on the Now Platform. Continuous monitoring, prioritization, and automation ensure rapid identification and response to risks.

According to Gartner, “Forward looking organizations increasingly look for ways to improve the relationship between risk management investment and business outcomes. Striking a balance between taking risks and imposing controls requires risk management principles and insights into strategic decision making. It also means risk teams must develop digital capabilities to harness risk intelligence across the enterprise. Such a vision — supported by the right IRM program, processes and technology — is adaptive and well suited to address new risks from cyber incident disruption, new regulatory obligation and the imperative to build customer trust.”

ServiceNow connects the business, security and IT within an integrated risk framework and on the same platform. With ServiceNow GRC, customers can:

• Control risk exposure. Use continuous monitoring and real time dashboards to get actionable information about high risk areas, noncompliance, vendor status, and significant audit findings.

• Improve risk based decision making. Plan and make decisions more strategically with a single integrated risk management program. Simplify communication and use context to assess business impact and prioritize activities.

• Increase performance. Boost performance and productivity with consistent cross functional automation. Reduce errors and give your team more time to focus on higher value tasks.

Built on the Now Platform, GRC includes powerful capabilities that drive cross functional communication and processes, including a single data model to eliminate silos, automated workflows to reduce bottlenecks, and knowledge management to manage policies in one location.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

[1] Gartner, ‘Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management’ by Jie Zhang, Brian Reed, July 15, 2019.