Sequitur Labs Collaborates with Lenovo to Protect AI Models at the Edge

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Sequitur Labs announced that it has been selected by Lenovo as the technology vendor of choice for protecting edge AI computing applications utilized as part of the Lenovo ThinkEdge™ SE70 platform.

ThinkEdge SE70 is a powerful and flexible AI edge platform for the enterprise and designed to meet the expanding intelligent transformation needs from logistics, transportation and smart cities to retail, healthcare and manufacturing. The new edge solution from Lenovo is powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson™ Xavier™ NX system on module. Implementing Sequitur as the security suite better ensures that Lenovo’s SE70 isolates dedicated hardware running AI models and delivers inferences and relevant data — thereby helping to secure AI models at the edge.

“Internet of Things (IoT) deployment is a tremendous market opportunity for both solution providers and enterprises based on the ability of AI solutions at the edge to make decisions to optimize operations and support new strategies,” said Blake Kerrigan, General Manager of ThinkEdge, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group. “Although these devices offer significant upside, there remains an equally great need to better secure and protect the devices and IP in deployment. That’s why we are committed to work with Sequitur Labs to develop our first appliance designed to better protect AI models at the edge.”

Sequitur Labs’ EmSPARK Security Suite was designed to address solutions in industries where embedded security is paramount, in particular, protection of AI models at the edge. Supporting security functions for encryption, storage, data transmission and key/certificate management are delivered by EmSPARK and housed in a microprocessor’s secure memory partition. IoT hardware manufacturers use EmSPARK to easily implement device-level security by addressing technical, IP, supply chain and business process challenges. Developers can easily build applications that use security enhanced resources without having to become experts in cryptography and complex chip-level security technologies. Overall, the solution reduces security development and deployment time and investment by 40 to 70 percent, significantly reduces risk, and reduces BOM costs by removing hardware dedicated-security like Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs).

“Having developed a robust security suite that already integrates with cloud platforms and supports NVIDIA Jetson, our working with Lenovo to extend protection to their ThinkEdge platform was a natural extension of the EmSPARK technology,” said Larry O’Connell, Vice President of Marketing, Sequitur Labs. “As more and more enterprises begin to incorporate IoT devices like the ThinkEdge SE70 into their overall network architecture, having an integrated security suite provides peace of mind that they are better protected from attacks throughout the life of the product. We are pleased to have been selected by Lenovo to help secure and manage AI models at the edge.”

The Lenovo ThinkEdge SE70 is available in select markets worldwide. Those interested in learning more can visit the ThinkEdge web page or by contacting their local Lenovo sales representative.