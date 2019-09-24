September 24-25, 2019 CYBERTECH returns to Rome

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

After its overwhelming success in 2018, Cybertech is setting the stage once again for Cybertech Europe 2019 in Rome on September 24th-25th, in collaboration with Leonardo—a high tech company in the aerospace, defense and security sectors.

Top decision-makers and government officials will gather at La Nuvola Convention Center on September 24-25, 2019, for one of the industry’s foremost B2B networking platforms for 2019.

The two-day event is set to highlight the most trending topics in the field of cyber and innovation, and will feature influential figures—top executives, government officials, and leading decision-makers who are shaping the paradigm and paving the way to new developments in the cyber arena, globally and regionally.

“Cybertech Europe offers a strategic and unique stage to meet Cybersecurity experts and decision-makers and Rome is the regional hub linking together institutions, and private and public sectors to reach a common and shared vision,” comments Amir Rapaport, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Cybertech.

The event is set to cover topics across a wide range of sectors including critical infrastructure, insurance, retail, government, automotive, and more. Aside from the conference, Cybertech Europe 2019 will consist of an exhibition space and a Startup Pavilion showcasing the most cutting-edge, innovative, and world-renowned technologies from the world of cyber.

From Rome to Tel Aviv, Tokyo to Bangkok, Panama, and more, Cybertech’s global events serve as the go-to place to learn all about the latest technological innovations, threats, and solutions, all while creating business opportunities across borders.

Top decision-makers and government officials will gather at La Nuvola Convention Center on , for one of the industry’s foremost B2B networking platforms for 2019. With over 5000 attendees, 100+ insightful speakers, contribution from over 85 sponsors, supporting organizations, and representation from over 40 countries during last year alone—Cybertech Europe in Rome has become the regional hub for industry-related content, networking, business opportunities, innovation, and more.

For more information and to register, please visit http://italy.cybertechconference.com or email cyber@cybertechconference.com.