Sentryo named acool vendor by Gartner

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Sentryo has been named in the 2018 “Cool Vendors in Industrial IoT and OT Security, 2018” by Gartner, Inc., the world’s leading research and advisory company.

According to Gartner analysts Saniye Burcu Alaybeyi, Wam Voster, et al., “Gartner’s 2018 Cool Vendors in industrial IoT and OT security bring notable approaches to protecting converging IT/OT for critical infrastructure ecosystems. Security and risk management leaders should consider these offerings as leading indicators of emerging priorities in industrial IoT.”

ICS CyberVision has been designed by and for control systems engineers, removing all the frictions to implement an effective OT asset management and anomaly detection system.

Using intuitive and interactive data visualization and advanced algorithms, ICS CyberVision democratizes cybersecurity empowering OT staff with visibility, integrity and security while scaling at hundreds of facilities. It is also syncing with IT security tools and provides an automated incident response. As a consequence, industrial corporations will improve the cybersecurity and safety of their industrial systems, preventing both “cyber” downtime and “cyber” destruction.

“To us, being named as a Gartner 2018 Cool Vendor for IIoT and OT Security is a great accomplishment for the Sentryo team. We believe we have been committed for 4 years to deliver visibility over OT systems and empower OT to be at the heart of the industrial OT security operations.” says Laurent Hauserman, COO of SENTRYO.

“Industrial IoT Cybersecurity is a new market segment where an IT Cyber security approach simply does not work and for which ICS CyberVision has been designed. We are proud of this recognition by Gartner which we feel confirms what our customers tell us,” says Thierry Rouquet, President of SENTRYO.

According to the referenced Gartner report: “In 2018, security and risk management leaders who are focused on IIoT and OT use cases should: Favor vendors that offer OT network monitoring by scrutinizing passive discovery of industrial assets, threat behavior analytics, investigative playbooks and workflow automation for incident response; Evaluate technologies that prevent damage to control operations in the event of a cyberattack by testing capabilities to secure the Level 0 (process) and Level 1 (basic control) layers of the Purdue model; Ensure OT security products reduce the complexity of OT networks by, for example, repurposing the switch infrastructure to safeguard communication between devices.”

Each year, Gartner identifies new Cool Vendors in key technology areas and publishes a series of research reports highlighting these vendors and their products and services.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.