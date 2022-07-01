SentinelOne identifies 10-year-old vulnerabilities in Avast and AVG antiviruses

May 2022 by SentinelOne

In brief:

• The vulnerabilities allowed attackers to escalate privileges.

• As a result, security products could be disabled, system components could be overwritten, operating systems could be corrupted, or attackers could perform other malicious activities unimpeded.

• The vulnerabilities were first reported to Avast in December 2021, and they have since issued discreet security updates to rectify the issue

• SentinelLabs tracked the vulnerabilities as CVE-2022-26522 and CVE-2022-26523.

• No in-the-wild abuse cases were noted by SentinelLabs as of late.