SentinelOne expands Marketplace with new MDR, SIEM, SOAR, and asset management integrations

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced integrations with Arctic Wolf, LogRhythm, and Noetic Cyber, expanding the set of capabilities available via SentinelOne’s Singularity Marketplace. The Singularity Marketplace allows organisations to leverage SentinelOne’s best-in-class XDR technology for diverse cybersecurity use cases .

Streamlined security operations with Arctic Wolf

Many organisations struggle to extract maximum ROI on their security investments due to operational roadblocks. Together, SentinelOne and Arctic Wolf offer a unified solution designed to simplify XDR adoption and operational management. Security telemetry from SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform securing endpoint, user behaviour, network, and cloud, streams seamlessly into the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud.

Singularity XDR enriches Arctic Wolf’s MDR data with additional telemetry from infrastructure, cloud platform, identity, and email integrations. This provides customers with high-fidelity incident reports for rapid resolution, improving ROI, and reducing mean time to respond (MTTR).

Centralise data collection and automation with LogRhythm

The SentinelOne LogRhythm integration incorporates SentinelOne’s rich endpoint telemetry into LogRhythm’s Security Operations Platform, improving customers’ capacity to detect malicious activity and respond in real-time. With SentinelOne’s XDR data ingested into LogRhythm, customers benefit from real-time threat protection and receive analytics for comprehensive security monitoring. The LogRhythm SmartResponse™ automated actions for SentinelOne improve response workflows, allowing automated remediation through threat sharing and device isolation.

Improved Cybersecurity Asset Management with Noetic Cyber

The SentinelOne integration with Noetic Cyber fuses endpoint and cloud workload telemetry to create a real-time map of all assets and their cybersecurity posture. Noetic also includes a comprehensive automation workflow engine, which allows security teams to plan out their corrective actions, including deploying SentinelOne to unprotected endpoints.