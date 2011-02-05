Senior talent joins STL’s Network Software business to drive deep customer engagement

May 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Radheshyam Soni, Global Head of Network Software Services, will drive predictability, quality, and value to exceed customer expectations. In his 28 years career, Radheshyam has successfully led large and complex Network Services and OSS/BSS projects end-to-end. In his previous role with Amdocs, he led large-scale BSS and network transformation projects with top Communication Service Providers (CSPs) globally and in the highly competitive South East Asia market

Tilemachos Koulouris, Head of Europe, Network Software, will drive customer engagements for STL’s fast-growing customer base in Europe. He will ensure deeper collaboration with customers and demonstrate value realisation from STL’s next-gen software. With significant strategy, management and sales experience, he will drive productised technology and digital solutions for enhanced customer benefits. Tilemachos has been in senior customer management positions across Europe’s telecom and media industry for Siemens, Ericsson, Comverse and Oracle.

Shantanu Kulkarni, Head of BSS/OSS Products, Network Software, will lead product management and engineering of STL’s BSS/OSS solutions. He will drive product development towards enhanced customer benefits through drastic reduction in cost-to-serve and time-to-market and significant improvements in customer experience. Shantanu has spent over 20 years in R&D and customer management, and specialises in designing and developing products across BSS and the customer’s digital journey. A scientist in action, Shantanu has facilitated many patents, and at his previous role in Amdocs, he represented the company at the Global Patent Council.

This leadership announcement comes on the back of STL’s recent launch of its Digital Software Portfolio. This portfolio of digital products enables CSPs to go to market faster and to offer an enhanced and personalised experience to their users. This best-in-class software solutions portfolio includes: Digital Revenue Management System, Digital Engagement Platform, Digital Policy Control and Charging, Intellza - Business Analytics Platform and Digital Wi-Fi Service Management, including Smart Mobility that allows for automated seamless movement between terrestrial and Wi-Fi networks.