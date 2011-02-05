Semmle appoints Fermín Serna as CSO

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Semmle announced it has hired Fermín Serna as its first chief security officer. Serna will be responsible for building a world-class security research team focused on securing open source software, as well as leading product security across all of Semmle. He joins the company after more than seven years at Google, where he most recently served as head of product security. Prior to Google, Serna spent over four years at Microsoft after co-founding and serving as CTO of Next Generation Security S.L.

With two decades of experience running the industry’s most sophisticated product security teams, Serna is an accomplished security researcher credited with multiple high-impact CVE disclosures, including a Pwnie Award for Best Client-Side Bug. He joins Semmle at a time of high-growth and momentum in its quest to secure the code that runs the world. After its global launch and Series B funding led by Accel Partners, Semmle doubled revenue in 2018, working with leading organizations like Google, Microsoft, Uber, NASA and Nasdaq. Since launch, the company has disclosed many high-profile CVEs, including vulnerabilities in Apache Struts, Apple XNU, and Facebook Fizz.

There is a compounding cybersecurity problem that’s only growing with the increasingly complex technology landscape. Companies are developing critical software systems built on open source code, but they lack the ability to identify unknown vulnerabilities within these underlying technologies. While only the largest organizations in the world have the necessary security resources, even they are struggling to scale.