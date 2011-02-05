Semafone adds new accessibility features to Cardprotect Voice+

September 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

One of the most important new features is Live Voice Capture, which addresses the needs of elderly or disabled customers who are unable or reluctant to use a telephone keypad to enter their payment card details. Live Voice Capture enables contact centre agents to place a call into secure voice capture mode, allowing customers to read out their payment card details over the phone. As with all Semafone products the agent cannot hear the details being shared but can monitor customer progress and follow each step of the payment transaction/card capture process. The agent remains available if the customer needs any help. Once the payment data is captured, the agent can take control of the call to complete the transaction and collect any additional non-sensitive information that is required. This process keeps the customer’s details secure and the organisation remains compliant with industry regulations, such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), while offering a frictionless agent and customer experience.

As part of the new security capabilities released in this version of Cardprotect Voice+, Semafone has also implemented key technical enhancements to the Voice+ Platform, making an even faster and smoother implementation of the product possible. The solution integrates seamlessly with existing contact centre technology and customisable analytics capabilities will ensure customers have access to meaningful, real-time data on payment transactions as they occur across a customer’s estate.