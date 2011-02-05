Security solutions by Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity named Products of the Year

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity was honored on March 22, 2018 in London with the Network Computing Award in the category "Security Product of the Year". With TrustedGate, government agencies and companies can work, even in a public cloud, with virtualized data transparently and securely, while at the same time protecting them against internal or external attacks in compliance with data protection.

The Network Computing Awards are presented by Network Computing Magazine and honor industry excellence and innovation. Every year, the award recognizes leading edge and innovative IT security solutions that help companies protect their data.

Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity also took second place in the "Software Product of the Year" category with the deep packet inspection engine R&S®PACE 2. The modern software library adds IP traffic analytics capabilities to network analytics, traffic management and cybersecurity solutions. R&S®PACE 2 classifies thousands of applications and protocols, provides content and metadata extraction and delivers metrics and heuristics from IP traffic.