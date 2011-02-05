SecureCloud+ recognised as an Investor in People

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

SecureCloud+ has been awarded the Investors in People (IIP) accreditation for demonstrating their commitment to the development of their people. This achievement is a testament to how the company values their employees’ well-being and success.

The Reading based SME were praised by their (IIP) assessor for their outstanding leadership and people management skills for a growing company in just its 5th year. This continuous growth has been achieved by their ability to attract and retain great talent, with employees coming from various backgrounds.

Several employees of SecureCloud+ are actively enrolling in company provided training courses, apprenticeships as well as attaining qualifications inside and outside of work. This demonstrates the determination for SecureCloud+ to achieve success throughout the organisation. One of the company’s core value, ‘Quality of Life’ focuses on ensuring their staff members achieve a balance between their personal life and the workplace.

With the option for flexible working and an open office environment, the company recognises the importance of workplace morale and teamwork. SecureCloud+ also provides their employees with mentoring programs as well as giving them the opportunity to give back to the community through their various outreach events.

Commenting on the award, Peter Williamson- CEO of SecureCloud+ said: “This is a tremendous accomplishment by the entire company, one that illustrates our commitment to putting our people first. SecureCloud+ will continue to make improvements in training, coaching and development in the company.’’

Investors in People

Investors in People is the international standard for people management, defining what it takes to lead, support and manage people effectively to achieve sustainable results.