SecureAuth announces its Intelligent Identity Cloud Service

June 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

SecureAuth Corp. announced enhancements to the company’s identity and access management solution, the SecureAuth® Identity Platform (formerly IdP).

Through usability enhancements and now more than 30 authentication methods, organizations are able to offer frictionless security to end users driving increased engagement.

The company also announced the SecureAuth Intelligent Identity Cloud, delivering advanced security, user experience, analytics, administration, and extensibility functionality out-of-the-box. This service is included as part of all SecureAuth Identity Platform deployments whether hybrid, on-premises or cloud. The automated cloud-based service includes a broad set of adaptive authentication risk checks that employ a big-data approach on a machine learning foundation increasing identity security by recognizing legitimate users and stopping bad actors. The service processes millions of transactions daily for customers and provides advanced adaptive risk-based authentication to customers of other identity products including Ping Identity, Okta, Microsoft, Duo (Cisco), CA SiteMinder, RSA, Oracle and others.

With this release, SecureAuth is expanding on the largest number and widest breadth of risk-based adaptive and multi-factor authentication methods by introducing a dynamic perimeter risk check, biometric capabilities, and the Intelligent Identity Cloud. The simple administrative interface accelerates the creation and administration of authentication workflows, delivering updates like Identity Security Intelligence and Global Policies and Settings.

Availability

The SecureAuth Identity Platform is now available to early access customers and will be rolled out generally in early Q3 2019.