SecureAuth and Core Security Create A Visual Revolution in the Identity Governance and Administration Space with New Visual Identity Suite

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

SecureAuth Corp and Core Security announced the availability of the Visual Identity Suite (VIS) - a new approach that accelerates and improves accuracy of role design and certifications, with the ability to visually see user access and entitlements. This is the latest product release in the category of Identity Security Automation – an identity-first approach to security.

A Better Way That Improves Accuracy and Efficiency

For the first time, CISOs and IT professionals can move beyond the old way of endless spreadsheets, to a new graphic visualization where they can clearly and quickly see common user entitlements and rapidly identify outliers. Initial observational studies prove that VIS users with the ability to literally ‘see’ role design and certifications had twice as much accuracy and reduced time spent on reviewing by 50%.

A Welcomed New Approach for Digital Business Transformation

The release is the latest in a series of announcements aligned to the rapidly emerging category of Identity Security Automation. With an identity-first approach C-levels and IT security professionals can effectively and appropriately allow respective employees, customers, and partners in, while efficiently keeping attackers out. It allows for enhanced identification and scrutiny of at-risk accounts, accelerated response to threats, and an overall reduction in security risk across the enterprise.