SecureAuth Appoints Veteran Sales and Marketing Executives

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

SecureAuth Corp. announced the appointment of John Nassar as Chief Revenue Officer, and Robert Humphrey as Chief Marketing Officer. Nassar and Humphrey join the executive team to scale the worldwide sales and marketing organization, supporting the rapid growth of the company.

Nassar is a recognized leader of high performance sales organizations in the security market with over 30 years of proven experience. Nassar has built and led teams at multiple organizations including Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint and Cisco Systems. In his role as CRO, Nassar will lead all revenue producing functions globally.

Humphrey brings more than 35 years of experience in sales and marketing, with expertise ranging in market strategy, demand generation and brand awareness. Humphrey is recognized for his inspirational leadership and ability to develop compelling go–to-market strategies and tactics that help companies drive awareness and demand. Humphrey has a proven track record in helping lead growth-oriented companies of all sizes. Humphrey comes to SecureAuth after having served as CMO of ForgeRock. Past executive leadership roles include Citadel Security, McAfee, ITKO, and CA Technologies.

Nassar and Humphrey join the company at an exciting phase in SecureAuth’s growth. The company’s innovative solutions are in use at some of the most admired enterprise organizations worldwide. Its award-winning solutions address the identity and access management challenges of organizations to secure all their workforce and customer identities everywhere: cloud, hybrid and on premises with innovative capabilities including adaptive authentication and passwordless authentication.