Secure RFID reader with keypad to complement Axis access control systems

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications announces the release of AXIS A4120-E Reader with Keypad for secure and seamless entry. Designed to perfectly match Axis network door controllers and credentials, it’s a convenient and reliable complement to any Axis access control system.

The reader is easy to install on single gang boxes or mounted on the wall. It has an intuitive touch keypad that can be used an unlimited amount of times. With IP66, NEMA 4X, and IK08 ratings, this device is ideal for use in harsh environments both indoors and outdoors. Additionally, it offers tamper detection and built-in cybersecurity features to help prevent unauthorised access and safeguard the system.

Key features include:

• Designed to perfectly match Axis door controllers and credentials

• Support for most RFID cards with 13.56MHz

• IP66, IK08 ratings for use in harsh environments

• EAL6+ Certified Secure Element for added protection

• Intuitive touch keypad offers unlimited usage

Designed to meet specific system requirements, this smart reader supports most types of RFID card standards with 13.56MHz credential technologies. Furthermore, it supports Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) and Secure Channel Protocol (SCP) enabling secure communications and connections.