Secure I.T. Environments Reaffirms Cyber Essentials Scheme Security Accreditation

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd, one of the UK’s leading design and build companies of modular data centres, containerised data centres and refurbishment of existing data centres, has today announced that it has reaffirmed its membership of the UK Government’s Cyber Essentials scheme, meeting the stringent standards it sets out on basic controls organisations should implement to mitigate the risk from common internet based threats.




