Secure I.T. Environments Delivers Multi-Data Centre Project for UK Investment and Wealth Management Firm

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd has announced that it has completed two major data centre projects for a UK financial investment and wealth management company. The two projects were a phased relocation of the primary data centre and a separate new disaster recovery data centre build.

The primary data centre relocation involved the relocation of equipment and upgrading the building mechanical and electrical infrastructure. This included the installation of a new Inmesol Volvo 100 KVA generator, four Mitsubishi air conditioning units in N+1 configuration, and the relocation of two existing Mitsubishi units. Secure I.T. Environments also installed a new incoming power supply to the site.

Phase two of this initial project focused on upgrading existing infrastructure in a number of key areas. The combined phases were completed in just six weeks. Secure I.T. Environments supplied and installed Novec and VESDA fire suppression systems in four rooms, two new cabinets, 14 intelligent PDUs, Jacarta Environment Monitoring System (EMS), and a flooring upgrade to vented floor tiles. A controlled shutdown was also undertaken during phase two to enable the installation of an Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) generator panel.

A new disaster recovery DC

Project two was a new disaster recovery data centre build and infrastructure upgrade, completed in two phases either side of the COVID-19 lockdown spanning December 2020-January 2021. The project included installation of 7x42U cabinets, 6x intelligent PDUs, Riello UPS and a Jacarta EMS. Three new Mitsubishi air conditioning systems were installed, along with raised floor access and room soundproofing. A power upgrade to the server room was also completed.