Secure I.T. Environments Completes Government Department Data Centre Deployment

November 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd, one of the UK’s leading design and build companies of modular and containerised data centres including refurbishment of existing data centres, has today announced the completion of a design and build project for a UK Government Department with the handing over of a new 140m2 data hall.

The new Tier III (concurrently maintainable) data hall project included all civil and structural works including electrical; mechanical; fire detection and suppression; dropped ceiling; floor void; associated physical security works and any other equipment required to make a fully functional, efficient, and secure data hall that meets the client’s requirements and design intent. An additional UPS Switch Room has also been provided.

The new Data hall has been constructed with modular wall panels to a two-hour fire rating, and provides space for up to 40 data racks, with an initial total IT load of 90kW / 100kVA.

A new cooling system has been installed with three separate air conditioning system in an N+1 configuration to provide 90kW IT cooling with facility to expand to an additional unit. Each system is a combination refrigerant and water-based cooling system to provide free cooling during lower external ambient temperatures and has external plant space for the new and future external cooling plant.

A new 900kVA prime-rated generator has also been installed to support the whole site with an existing generator providing secondary back-up. Electrical distribution switchgear for the racks has been installed in the room for day one and final day capacity.

LED lighting to the complete installation including external plant areas, has been installed throughout. The Data Hall has been designed along Tier III principles (concurrently maintainable). In addition, the data hall has to have no single points of failure to the supporting infrastructure.

Secure I.T. Environments fully commissioned the new data hall, undertook IST load bank testing and will provide ongoing maintenance. The design includes EMS monitoring, fire detection, suppression, VESDA and two UPS systems in an N+1 hot aisle containment configuration, raised access flooring, building management system, lightning protection and CCTV / door access security.

Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments, said “The high specification of this data hall project, meant it was both a joy and challenge for all involved. We are very proud to have delivered such an important data hall project both on time and within budget.”

A senior Government Department official commented “The Secure I.T. Environments project team demonstrated extreme professionalism; commitment and flexibility in the construction of our new datacentre.