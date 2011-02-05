Scottish Government adopts ZoneFox (a Fortinet company) for cloud-based threat detection and response

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

After conducting a thorough analysis of the different solutions available on the market, the Scottish Government identified ZoneFox, recently acquired by Fortinet, as the preferred platform capable of offering an easy tool, both in terms of use and deployment but also to help productivity across the organisation.

ZoneFox’s threat detection and response solution, as part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, provides the Scottish Government with deep visibility by monitoring user behaviour and data movement both on- and off-network, alerting users to any malicious or suspicious behaviour. This is achieved through user and entity behaviour analytics (UEBA) and intelligent machine-learning technology that provides 360-visibility across the network and beyond. It will help the Scottish Government to identify the source of incidents, such as ransomware, in minutes. Neill Cooper, Sales Director, Fortinet, said: “We address the Scottish Government’s need to improve its information security in response to heightened threats in the market. Through our work with the Scottish Government, the organisation will be able to protect business-critical data and IP, identify anomalous behaviour both on and off the network, and prove compliance within industry standards and regulations such as GDPR. We are delighted to play such a pivotal role in safeguarding Scottish citizens and those connected to them.”