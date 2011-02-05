Search
Scammers use cheap and squatted domains to create fake sites - analysis from Zscaler ThreatLabZ

March 2019 by Zscaler

Last summer, the Zscaler ThreatLabZ team covered scam campaigns in which bad actors using .tk domains were showing warnings of a fake malware infection and trying to generate revenue by offering remediation’s.

In their latest blog, the ThreatLabZ team has noticed the development of similar campaigns in which bad actors are making use of cheap domains, registering them in bulk, and scamming people in an attempt to generate revenue. In this blog, the team covers a few of these campaigns, how they come about and the best practice for dealing with them.

Full detail and analysis can be found here: https://www.zscaler.com/blogs/resea...




