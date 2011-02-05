Scality Receives $60 Million in New Funding, Bringing Total to Date to $152 Million

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Since its last round of funding in 2015, Scality has made significant advances in technology and won numerous awards and accolades from analysts, industry groups and channel organizations for its Scality RING Software-Defined Storage, including a leadership position in the famous Gartner Magic Quadrant. As the largest independent vendor in its space, Scality continues to add new logos as quickly as it expands its footprint with existing ones; now counting more than 200 customers, all with storage footprints measured in petabytes. This latest funding round includes participation from all existing investors, Scality staff, and a new investor, Harbert European Growth Capital.

The financing was arranged by Silverpeak, a leading Europe-based technology-focused independent investment bank. This round brings the company’s total funding to date to $152 million. Scality will use the new infusion to accelerate its bold investment in engineering to innovate in ways that transform IT and simplify the path to creating value with data.

Simplifying multi-cloud is critical to successful Enterprise IT today. Scality’s breakthroughs in multi-cloud technology over the past year are both revolutionary and evolutionary, as the company’s cloud DNA runs deep. Scality is a core component of cloud services across industries and use cases for businesses that are leveraging - or are planning to leverage - cloud, including financial services, manufacturing and other Global 2000, Media and Entertainment and medical institutions. The company counts among its customers leaders in their fields around the world, including Rackspace, Orange, KDDI, DMM.com, Telstra, Bloomberg Media, Dailymotion, Lancaster General Health (Penn Medicine), Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Banque Natixis, SNCF and more. Making Enterprise IT easier with flexible file and object interfaces, including industry-standard S3, and solid integration with top applications across use cases, Scality has successful customers using Veeam, Commvault, Oracle RMAN and IBM Spectrum Protect for backup; Broadpeak, Aspera, and Vizrt for M&E content distribution; and Philips, McKesson and Carestream for medical imaging—and more across other applications and use cases.