Scality RING Again Receives Highest Score for Hybrid Cloud Storage Use Case in Gartner Critical Capabilities for Object Storage

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Scality announced that the company’s acclaimed RING™ software-defined storage solution was ranked with the highest score in the “Hybrid Cloud Storage” use case, and scored second highest in all other use cases in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Object Storage report published on 25th November 2019.

For the report, Gartner analysts Raj Bala, Julia Palmer and Chandra Mukhyala evaluated 13 object storage products against eight critical capabilities and five use cases. Scality RING received the highest score in one of the use cases, and scored second highest in the others.

In the report, the analysts note that “Cost reduction is driving interest in on-premises object storage offerings; however, hybrid cloud storage capabilities are also attracting the attention of I&O leaders.”

Scality was also recognised by Gartner in September, 2019 as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage. Scality was recognised for the fourth year in a row.

Read the full Gartner Critical Capabilities for Object Storage here.

Sources: *Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, Julia Palmer, Raj Bala, Chandra Mukhyala, 30 September 2019 (ID: G00376728) and Gartner Critical Capabilities for Object Storage, Raj Bala, Julia Palmer, Chandra Mukhyala, 25 November 2019 (ID: G00385247).