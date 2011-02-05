Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

MAGIC QUADRANT

Scality Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage for the 4th Year Running

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Scality announced that it has, for the fourth consecutive year, been recognised by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage1.

Placed in the Leaders quadrant, Scality believes that it continues to demonstrate its value through real-world deployments that bring huge value to customers.

In the report, Gartner notes that “The steep growth of unstructured data for emerging and established workloads is now requiring products driven by infrastructure software-defined storage (ISDS) that are capable of delivering tens of petabytes of storage and can potentially leverage hybrid cloud workflow with public cloud IaaS.”

1. Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage” by Julia Palmer, Raj Bala and Chandra Mukhyala. Document ID: G00376728, September 30, 2019.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 