Scality Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage for the 4th Year Running

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Scality announced that it has, for the fourth consecutive year, been recognised by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage1.

Placed in the Leaders quadrant, Scality believes that it continues to demonstrate its value through real-world deployments that bring huge value to customers.

In the report, Gartner notes that “The steep growth of unstructured data for emerging and established workloads is now requiring products driven by infrastructure software-defined storage (ISDS) that are capable of delivering tens of petabytes of storage and can potentially leverage hybrid cloud workflow with public cloud IaaS.”

