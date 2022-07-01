Scality ARTESCA recognised as Outperformer by GigaOm Radar report for High-Performance Object Storage

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Scality announced today that its ARTESCA solution received top marks in the newly published GigaOm High-Performance Object Storage Radar report. In addition, the company’s RING solution was also recognised in the top “outperformer” category in a companion Enterprise Object Storage Radar report for its global presence, mature products with a strong ecosystem and superior performance. Designed for applications core-to-edge, ARTESCA is intuitive software that redefines object storage for the new cloud-native era.

Users are looking for object storage solutions that have better performance characteristics and can handle both small and large files. Older object storage solutions were not designed for flash memory, nor were they optimised to deal with very small files (files starting at hundreds of bytes to kilobytes in size). Through RING and ARTESCA, Scality provides solutions for companies of all sizes that can be implemented in petabyte environments (RING) all the way to the edge (ARTESCA).

GigaOm analysts noted Scality’s work with HPE and called out the attributes of ARTESCA, writing, “Scality also proposes a compelling value proposition with its new ARTESCA solution, which supports NVMe, Intel Optane, and QLC optimisations, making it capable of offering outstanding performance with reasonable storage costs. Scality collaborates closely with HPE, offering optimised, integrated, and easy to deploy appliances. The solution is crossing from a feature play to a platform play thanks to a promising roadmap that will complete its feature set.”

The ARTESCA offering is optimised for flash media including NVMe and Intel Optane. Scality and Intel recently tested and validated this capability together. Testing measured small file and large file performance — the keys to fast object storage for emerging workloads. The test results demonstrate that ARTESCA delivers on the need of high-performance object storage to address the requirements of a new and rapidly growing class of applications. For more details on the ARTESCA storage engine performance test and results, read this blog by Scality CMO Paul Speciale.

Enrico Signoretti, senior analyst, GigaOM, said: “Scality has made an impressive progression in the last year. RING has a great track record for traditional object storage workloads and throughput while the new ARTESCA is well positioned to meet the needs of users asking for a platform able to support next-generation applications and deployments, including edge, IoT and high-performance workloads.”