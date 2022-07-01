Sandbox AQ and EY Announce Strategic Alliance Plans to Bring Quantum Technology Solutions to Enterprise Businesses

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Sandbox AQ, quantum tech (AQ), and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), one of the world’s largest professional services firms, today announce plans to enter into a strategic alliance, bringing quantum AI solutions to EY clients.

As a Strategic Alliance Partner, EY will work together with Sandbox AQ to bring clients the systems integration and implementation experience of EY teams along with practical AI and quantum technology solutions from Sandbox AQ. The alliance aims to help organizations of varying scale address their most computationally intensive challenges and concerns, create competitive advantages to positively impact and further secure their business.

Sandbox AQ has begun to transition large enterprises from current, vulnerable protocols to quantum-resistant platforms to ensure forward security. Sandbox AQ also delivers simulation software to accelerate drug discovery, material science development and other high-performance computing tasks.