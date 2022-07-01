Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Sandbox AQ and EY Announce Strategic Alliance Plans to Bring Quantum Technology Solutions to Enterprise Businesses

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Sandbox AQ, quantum tech (AQ), and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), one of the world’s largest professional services firms, today announce plans to enter into a strategic alliance, bringing quantum AI solutions to EY clients.

As a Strategic Alliance Partner, EY will work together with Sandbox AQ to bring clients the systems integration and implementation experience of EY teams along with practical AI and quantum technology solutions from Sandbox AQ. The alliance aims to help organizations of varying scale address their most computationally intensive challenges and concerns, create competitive advantages to positively impact and further secure their business.

Sandbox AQ has begun to transition large enterprises from current, vulnerable protocols to quantum-resistant platforms to ensure forward security. Sandbox AQ also delivers simulation software to accelerate drug discovery, material science development and other high-performance computing tasks.




See previous articles

    

See next articles

Last events

June 30th – July 1st, 2022: ICT Spring goes « Beyond Frontiers » and unveils a new format in 2022

    

See all events













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 