Salesforce Announces Lightning Web Components, a Modern JavaScript Programming Model for Building Apps on the Lightning Platform

January 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Now millions of web developers can code on the Lightning Platform faster than ever, using standards-based tools they love Companies can remove innovation roadblocks and supercharge productivity with Lightning Platform developer services and low-code tools

Salesforce announce Lightning Web Components, a programming model that makes it easy for millions of JavaScript developers worldwide to code on the Lightning Platform. This standards-based programming model gives developers the freedom to use the tools they love to build components — reusable building blocks for creating Lightning apps and experiences. And by using Lightning Web Components in conjunction with other Lightning developer services and low-code tools, organizations can better utilize all of their existing developer and admin resources to collaboratively build high-performing web experiences.

Shifting to a Standards-Based Model

Widely considered one of the core technologies that power the internet, JavaScript is used in 95% of all websites, and IDC estimates there are 7.04 million full-time developers using JavaScript worldwide1. However, there remains a massive shortage of developer talent today — research shows there are approximately 250,000 unfilled developer jobs in the US alone — that threatens to slow the pace of innovation for many organizations. This underscores the importance of JavaScript and other standards-based approaches, as they empower companies to leverage existing skills rather than be forced to seek out developers versed in platform-specific languages.

Lightning Web Components: Standards-Based, High-Performing, Easy to Use

Lightning Web Components empowers any JavaScript developer to build on the Lightning Platform with skills they have and in languages they are familiar with, and includes a standards-based component authoring format, compiler and rendering engine. Lightning Web Components is:

● Standardized for enhanced productivity — Lightning Web Components uses the modern language of the web, and with support for ES6+, developers can use the most modern JavaScript features like classes, modules and imports.

● Engineered for performance — With Lightning Web Components, more of the code is executed natively by the browser instead of JavaScript abstractions, leading to faster component performance and a better overall end-user experience.

● Compatible and easy to use — Lightning Web Components can run side-by-side with Aura Components (Aura is the existing programming model, built by Salesforce in 2015) and, once created, can be similarly leveraged by admins and business users to create and customize apps with clicks, not code.

Lightning Combines Developer Services and Low-Code Tools To Drive Innovation

The Lightning Platform already includes a host of other powerful developer services to quickly implement enterprise app capabilities including: Lightning Data Service, which gives developers access to their Salesforce data and metadata in JavaScript; Lightning Locker, which provides enterprise-class security around JavaScript code; and the Base Lightning Components, a library of more than 70 building blocks that accelerate app development.

In addition, by combining Lightning Web Components with the broader Lightning Platform capabilities — including pro-code tools like Salesforce DX; low-code solutions like Lightning App Builder and Lightning Flow; and enterprise services like Salesforce Einstein and Salesforce IoT — companies can build large-scale customer experiences, extend the functionality of CRM, create apps for specific departments ranging from HR to finance, and more.