BioSec reveals rapid deployment biometric authentication solution

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Even it is halfway through summer, festival season is definitely on, attracting millions of festivalgoers worldwide. Nevertheless, the large number of people involves the same amount of security risks, which became a significant challenge to address. Despite the first impression, securing festivals is way more than just “bag checks” and security guards among festivalgoers. Site design and safety plans are only a few components of the yearlong preparation behind these events. Even the security level of mass events has increased clearly in the past years, Hungarian security company, BioSec Group Ltd. draws attention to the importance of festival safety, saying that “festivals are fun as long as festivalgoers are safe.”

According to BioSec, one of the greatest challenges at these events is to know exactly who goes in and out. The management of entry and exit points and the large masses of arriving and leaving people is still a challenging task, as document and ticket checks on their own cannot guarantee that the entering person is who he/she claims to be. “In order to bolster festival safety, a high security solution is needed, which is exactly what biometrics offer.” – said BioSec Group CEO, Péter Györgydeák. BioSec is developing on one of the most advanced biometric technologies, palm vein recognition, which ensures highly secure, simple to use and convenient personal authentication with the wave of the hand.

Combining the above features with some extras, the Hungarian company says that their latest development, the BS RapidGuard can be the key to securing mass events, such as festivals. BioSec’s rapid deployment authentication solution ensures 100% personalised tickets by replacing cards and bracelets with something that cannot be copied, stolen or forged: the festivalgoer’s hand. With BS RapidGuard, that is all the user needs for high security personal authentication and access control. Besides providing a simple to use and convenient solution for the attendees, BioSec has some good news for the organisers too. “We know that festivals involve many challenges, so we did not want to make security a plus one. This is why BS RapidGuard adapts to even the most unique requirements: it can be set up faster than a tent and can be used literally everywhere, without the need for additional infrastructure.” – told BioSec Group CEO, Péter Györgydeák. Basically, BS RapidGuard combines rapid deployment and simple installation with high security, ease of use and fast authentication time, ensuring a win-win solution for everyone. In addition, the BioSec system enables online and offline functioning, 1:n or 1:1 authentication and Active Directory compatibility besides others.

All in all, there is only one question left. How long should we wait until cards and bracelets become a thing of the past? Hopefully, not so long. Just imagine mass events without any inconveniences, where you only need your hand for access control, paying for drinks or opening your locker. So do not be surprised if searching for your ticket or card will be just one of those bad memories soon.