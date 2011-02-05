SUSE Collaborates with Intel
April 2019 by Marc Jacob
SUSE® announced support for 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, formerly code named “Cascade Lake,” following on the heels of becoming the first enterprise Linux optimized for Intel Optane DC persistent memory with SAP HANA workloads earlier this year. With solutions running on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server on Intel Optane DC persistent memory and 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, businesses will be better able to address the challenges of massive data increases with greater speed and agility while incurring lower infrastructure and management costs.
SUSE is committed to enabling enterprises with open source solutions to implement best-of-breed digital transformation and realize the hybrid and multi-cloud workload management they require to power continuous innovation, competitiveness and growth. Support for 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane DC persistent memory is included in SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 and SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 Service Pack 4.
