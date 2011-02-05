SUSE Collaborates with Intel

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

SUSE® announced support for 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, formerly code named “Cascade Lake,” following on the heels of becoming the first enterprise Linux optimized for Intel Optane DC persistent memory with SAP HANA workloads earlier this year. With solutions running on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server on Intel Optane DC persistent memory and 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, businesses will be better able to address the challenges of massive data increases with greater speed and agility while incurring lower infrastructure and management costs.