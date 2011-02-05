STULZ takes chiller technology to the next level with CyberCool WaterTec

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

STULZ has announced the availability of its innovative CyberCool WaterTec series of water cooled indoor chillers. Comprising five different models, with a cooling capacity ranging from 350-1400kW, CyberCool WaterTec is designed for use in a wide variety of applications including data centres, manufacturing and production locations, as well as commercial environments.

Built using state-of-the-art energy optimised components, extensive equipment options and a wide temperature range at the chilled water outlet (1-19°C), these cutting edge indoor chillers also utilise oil free magnetic Turbocor® compressor technology. This contributes to unrivalled low noise operation, ease of maintenance and an energy efficient partial load mode.

Furthermore, the spray evaporator technology used in the CyberCool WaterTec range works with climate friendly HFO-R1234ze refrigerant and reduces the required refrigerant charge by up to 70 per cent compared to flooded evaporation. Just as importantly, the minimum efficiency values according to level two of the Ecodesign Directive’s Seasonal Energy Performance Ratio (SEPR) and Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) for the year 2021 are easily met.

Free cooling is now established as a highly effective way to reduce the energy consumed by chillers. The CyberCool WaterTec can be equipped with a precisely fitted free cooling module, which minimises running time of the compressor and is fully integrated in the control system. Optimisation is guaranteed, with 24/7/365 operation in free cooling, mixed and compressor modes, with smooth transitions.

In order to offer the most flexible solution possible, CyberCool WaterTec not only ensures future safety and energy efficiency, but also meets the practical requirements of consultants and refrigeration specialists. With trouble free installation and assembly features, the system can be quickly and easily dismantled into its basic components. A removable control cabinet that comes with factory installed wall mounting preparation as standard also provides additional functionality.

Control is at the heart of CyberCool WaterTec and it uses the latest hardware to offer an enhanced experience. An integrated touchscreen allows all components and equipment options to be precisely controlled, while intelligent partial load, parallel operation, pump and valve control can be precisely adapted to respective customer requirements. In addition, a simple connection to all standard Building Management Systems (BMS)) is possible.