STULZ’s new EC Tower

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Temperature management for IT infrastructure is critical, even for smaller server and technical rooms, and precision air-conditioning is vital. To meet this demand, a new split air-conditioning system – the EC Tower – has been launched by STULZ UK, offering high levels of reliability and precision control, in a fraction of the footprint of conventional air-conditioning systems.

The EC Tower series combines the proven reliability of STULZ’s precision air-conditioning technology with the advantages of modern inverter outdoor condensing unit. A split climate solution, the EC Tower range can be rapidly deployed for heat loads of 5kW to 24 kW. A key advantage of the outdoor condensing unit is the ability to support dynamic capacity adjustment of the rated cooling capacity – which delivers significant energy savings.

The EC Tower series is designed for continuous, 24/7 cooling of technical rooms. While conventional comfort air-conditioning units can use up to 40% of their cooling capacity in dehumidification, the EC Tower generates between 90% and 100% of sensible cooling capacity which reduces dehumidification and lost performance. The high Sensible Heat Ratio (SHR) value eliminates problems associated with removing moisture via the evaporator which can be an issue in technical environments, causing static build up within the technical equipment. An additional benefit of the EC Tower is the increased distance between the internal and external condensing unit of up to 100 metres which enables flexible installation.

Space-saving solution

In fact, the outdoor unit requires just 35% of the footprint of a conventional precision air-conditioning condenser and operation is also much quieter. Since the compressor is located in the outdoor unit, no noise emissions and no additional heat are generated in the technical room.

With the provision of the standardised EC Tower and inverter-controlled outdoor condensing units, delivery is also much faster at around two weeks. A wide range of accessories come as standard, including: fault indicators, fire shut down, common alarm, electric heating, EC compressor and much more.