STL acquires European Data Centre design and deployment Company

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

As part of the overall transaction structure, STL will acquire 100% stake in UK based Impact Data Solutions Limited (IDS) and its affiliate, together represented as IDS Group.

The privately held IDS Group is a niche solution provider of design and deployment offerings for hyper-scale data centres. These solutions are for cloud and colocation providers coupled with containment solutions for ‘inside’ data centres’ infrastructure requirements. IDS is a key partner to two of the top four global cloud companies for their data centre connectivity needs with one relationship extending continuously for the last ten years. The company has a pan European presence with a dedicated partner ecosystem for flawless execution.

The transaction is structured to acquire 100%. Out of this, 80% has been acquired, and the remaining 20% will be acquired based on an earn-out model, over the next few years. It is an all cash deal financed by a combination of internal accruals and foreign currency debt instruments at an Enterprise Value of approx. £12 Mn (12 Million GBP), representing 100% of Share Capital of the IDS Group.

The acquisition solidifies STL’s position in the cloud and data centre market and brings access to two of the top global cloud providers into its customer pool. This acquisition brings STL one step closer towards its journey of expanding its addressable market to $75Bn by 2023.