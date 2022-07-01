SPHERE Named 2022 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

SPHERE announced that the company has been named a distinguished vendor in this year’s Q2 TAG Cyber Security Quarterly Report. The report is part of a series that TAG Cyber has been publishing since 2016, which offers expert guidance, analysis and education across the entire cyber security ecosystem. SPHERE was also included in TAG Cyber’s Q1 2022 Quarterly report.

SPHERE was recognized for their ability to redefine how organizations achieve controls across their environments. SPHERE’s automation platform, SPHEREboard, provides an innovative approach that starts with collection and incorporates remediation of an organization’s most critical data, privileged accounts and on-premises Messaging and Office 365 assets, while simplifying reporting and automating remediation to immediately reduce risk.

This quarter’s edition of the report includes an in-depth interview with Gurevich on the importance of cyber hygiene and how her company’s flagship solution, SPHEREboard, tackles the challenge of upkeeping end user permissions and privileged access in an automated fashion. "The entirety of our solution is oriented toward providing actionable intelligence to allow clients to easily remediate access issues in their environment," she states.

Earlier this year, SPHERE announced the release of their latest software upgrade to the company’s flagship offering, SPHEREboard 6.0, which ushers in a complete redesign of the product to include an extremely efficient dashboard and interface. SPHEREboard 6.0 provides a heightened visibility into all privileged access across an organization’s assets, all while offering granular customizability. To add, SPHEREboard was recognized as a Gold Winner in the Best Access Management & Solution category in the 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®.