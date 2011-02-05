SNIA Launches Cloud Storage Technologies Initiative

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

SNIA announced that its Cloud Storage Initiative has expanded its mission and charter and changed its name to the Cloud Storage Technologies Initiative (CSTI). The mission of the CSTI is to support and promote the adoption, growth and standardization of storage in cloud infrastructures, including its data services, orchestration and management, and the promotion of portability of data in multi-cloud environments.

The expanded charter and new name reflect the need to support cloud business models and architectures such as OpenStack, software defined storage, Kubernetes and object storage. The CSTI welcomes all those interested in cloud storage to join us in educating the market and promoting cloud data services, orchestration and management.

The CSTI is an active group that publishes articles and white papers, speaks at industry conferences and presents at highly-rated webcasts that have been viewed by thousands. Learn more about the CSTI and its members and check out the Infographic for highlights on cloud storage trends and CSTI activities.