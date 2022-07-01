SMBStream™ from Storage Made Easy Wins 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Award

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Storage Made Easy announced today that its SMBStream™ solution is an IT Networking/Infrastructure & Security winner in the 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards. This official awards program recognizes the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by corporate partners of NAB Show.

SMBStream™ provides ultra fast and secure, VPN-less access to SMB shared media assets over large geographical distances. SMBStream overcomes SMB protocol and VPN bottlenecks, improving throughout as much as 20X compared to even the best UDP VPN connections.

SMBStream ensures media assets are always available, precisely when and where required with no bottlenecks and no compromises. It facilitates global collaboration with SMB stored media assets without any compromises on performance and it offers guaranteed consistent performance, limitless scale, secure collaborative access to assets no matter where they are located geographically.

NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 15 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show on April 26. To be eligible for an award, nominated products had to come from companies exhibiting at the 2022 NAB Show and are delivered within the 2022 calendar year.

“The 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards honor innovative breakthroughs that will change the way the media and entertainment industry creates, connects and capitalizes content,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Global Connections and Events Chris Brown. “We congratulate Storage Made Easy on this award in recognition of SMBStream and its potential to help storytellers meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

Doug Soltesz, Director of Product Solutions at Storage Made Easy said: “The need for remote work and collaboration has never been greater. SMBStream eliminates the latency and chattiness associated with remote access to assets stored on SMB. It removes barriers, simplifying workflows and enabling greater productivity whilst reducing TCO.”