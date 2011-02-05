SATATYA MIDR20FL36CWP 2MP IR Dome Camera with 3.6mm Lens
February 2019 by Marc Jacob
Ideal for low light conditions, Matrix Professional Series Audio enabled compact IP Cameras are built using superior components such as Sony STARVIS sensor to offer unmatched image quality. This 2MP IR Dome Camera with 3.6mm lens is powered by True WDR to offer consistent image quality with built in intelligent analytics including Intrusion Detection, Trip Wire, etc. to ensure real-time security. Additionally, it also provides features like H.265 Compression Technique and Automatic Motion Based Frame Rate Reduction to save bandwidth and storage up to 50%.
Features:
The Dark Observer - Sony STARVIS Series Sensor
Crystal Clear Night Vision, Color Images at 0.08lux
High Efficiency Video Coding - H.265 Compression Technology
Save Up to 50% Of Storage Space
Vision Adaptive - True WDR 120db
Best Image Quality even in Varying Light Conditions
Capture More - Wider Field of View
90ᵒ Horizontal Field of View
Versatility - Adaptive Streaming
Record More Frames During Motion, Less During No Motion
Analytics- Real-time Security Intrusion, Motion Detection, No Motion, Trip Wire
Certification- BIS, IP66 CE, FCC, IK10
Tweeter