SATATYA MIBR20FL60CWP: 2MP IR Bullet Camera with 6.0mm Lens
August 2019 by Marc Jacob
Matrix Professional Series IP Bullet Cameras are built using superior components such as Sony STARVIS sensor and higher MTF lens to offer unmatched image quality especially during the low light conditions. Powered by True WDR algorithm, these cameras offer consistent image quality even in highly varying lighting conditions. Built-in intelligent analytics including Intrusion Detection, Trip Wire, etc. ensure real-time security. Moreover, H.265 compression and Automatic Motion based Frame Rate Reduction save bandwidth and storage up to 50%.
Features:
The Dark Observer - Sony STARVIS Series Sensor Crystal Clear Night Vision, Color Images even at 0.08lux
High Efficiency Video Coding - H.265 Compression Technology Save Up to 50% of Storage Space
Vision Adaptive - True WDR 120db Best Image Quality even in Varying Light Conditions
Capture More - Wider Field of View 56ᵒ Horizontal Field of View
Versatility - Adaptive Streaming Record More Frames during Motion, Less during No Motion
Analytics - Intrusion, Motion Detection, No Motion, Trip Wire Certification - BIS, IP66 CE, FCC, IK10
Special Applications:
Parking Management and Other Outdoor Applications
