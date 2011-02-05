SATATYA CIDR20FL36CWP is launched

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Matrix IP Cameras are powered by Sony STARVIS Series Sensor for exceptional low light performance, which gives color images at as low as 0.08 Lux. Moreover, these cameras support True WDR for consistent image quality in varying light conditions. Furthermore, these H.265 compression cameras come with two-way Audio functionality to capture clear audio and video. All these features make it suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications.