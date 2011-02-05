SATATYA CIDR20FL36CWP is launched
Matrix IP Cameras are powered by Sony STARVIS Series Sensor for exceptional low light performance, which gives color images at as low as 0.08 Lux. Moreover, these cameras support True WDR for consistent image quality in varying light conditions. Furthermore, these H.265 compression cameras come with two-way Audio functionality to capture clear audio and video. All these features make it suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications.
Key Features:
• Incorporated with Sony’s STARVIS Series Sensor
• Exceptional Image Quality with Reduced Noise
• Low Light Sensitivity for High Image Clarity
• Smear-free Images to Capture even Under Bright Glares
• Bandwidth Optimization
• Overall Cost Reduction
• Instills Higher FOV – Covers Wider Area with Greater Detailing
• Two Audio Interface, Audio in and Audio out
• Two Alarm Interface, Alarm in and Alarm out
• G.716/G.711 Audio Compression
