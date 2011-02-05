SANS Institute to Bring Cyber Threat Knowledge and Ethical Hacking Skills to Saudi Arabia at SANS Riyadh

September 2019 by SANS INSTITUTE

SANS Institute is hosting its autumn training event in Riyadh this October, providing cyber security professionals in the Kingdom with the hands-on skills and latest tools and techniques to defend their organisations against security breaches and prevent future attacks. SANS Riyadh October will be held from the 5th to the 10th October, 2019 at the Burj Rafal Hotel, Riyadh.

Providing the customary SANS immersion style training, SANS Certified Instructors will share the depth of their knowledge and experience with attendees during the week across the following six key courses from the SANS catalogue:

SEC460: Enterprise Threat and Vulnerability Assessment with Matthew Toussain

SEC542: Web App Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking with Bojan Zdrnja

SEC545: Cloud Security Architecture and Operations with Kenneth Hartman

SEC560: Network Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking with Hidayath Khan

MGT414: SANS Training Program for CISSP® Certification with Ted Demopoulos

MGT514: Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership with Mark Williams

SANS Riyadh will also prepare attendees for the appropriate GIAC Certification associated with their course, as well as providing an opportunity to network with like-minded security professionals facing similar challenges. Delegates can also attend evening bonus sessions led by SANS Instructors which provide further insight into the latest cyber security topics.