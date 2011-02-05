Search
SAM Seamless Networks Joins Prpl Foundation to Develop joint IoT Security Standards

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

SAM Seamless Network, announced it has joined Prpl Foundation, an open-source community-driven consortium with a focus on enabling the security and interoperability of embedded devices for the IoT and smart society of the future. The membership in Prpl is in addition to SAMs participation in RDK-B, which standardizes software functionalities for broadband devices.

SAM Seamless Network was founded by former cyber specialists in the Israeli army, who served in the most elite units, including 8200. The Company completed a $12m Series A financing round in November 2018 led by Intel Capital, with participation from ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), Dave Dewalt’s NightDragon, and Blumberg Capital. SAM’s cybersecurity software is the first-field proven solution to protect local area networks and all of their connected devices directly at the source of entry at the ISPs via the router.




